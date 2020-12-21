B Positive Snags Full Season Order at CBS

B Positive will be on the CBS schedule for a bit longer.

The freshman comedy has nabbed a full season order at CBS, becoming one of few shows to pull off such a move in that pandemic-affected season.

While the show has been expanded, no details on how many episodes have actually been ordered.

ABC's Big Sky recently got a six-episode back-order, keeping it around for 16 episodes.

However, that show is heavily serialized, meaning that fewer episodes were probably a part of a commitment between the creatives and the network.

B Positive Season 1 is averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

The series, which hails from Chuck Lorre, is holding up well in its Thursday slot and pulling in decent enough ratings to stick around.

B Positive was the only completed broadcast pilot ahead of this season due to the COVID-19 shutdowns that plagued the industry.

"Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own," reads the logline.

"Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives."

The cast includes Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Thomas Middleditch, Terrence Terrell, Izzy GLinda Lavin (recurring), Briga Heelan (recurring), Darryl Stephens (recurring), Bernie Kopell (recurring), and David Anthony Higgins (recurring).

CBS is holding the bulk of its new scripted shows for 2021, with The Equalizer and Clarice set to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

CBS took a staggered approach to its fall roster, premiering series in different weeks due to the delivery times of episodes.

What are your thoughts on B Positive? Are you glad it's been picked up?

Hit the comments below.

