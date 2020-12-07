Big Sky Scores Full Season Order at ABC

Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury's hunt for missing girls will continue.

ABC on Monday picked up a six-episode backorder, bringing Big Sky Season 1's total episode count to 16.

The series was the network’s first new scripted series of the season to launch, and has emerged as a hit.

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the show vaulted to 10.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, becoming its highest-rated debut since The Rookie in October 2018.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) Big Sky is a thriller created by Kelley, who is attached to write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

The series debut featured quite the twist when it killed off Cody, but he has popped up in flashbacks since.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.