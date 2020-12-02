Big Sky Soars in Delayed Viewing. How Well is it Performing?

ABC has a hit on its hands with Big Sky.

The freshman ABC drama launched to middling numbers last month.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 1 notched 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

With a week of DVR factored in, however, the series swelled to 8.7 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the demo.

When you factor in digital platforms, the premiere managed 10.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating, becoming ABC's biggest multi-platform launch in two years.

In fact, Big Sky is the network's biggest launch in multiplatform ratings since the series debut of The Rookie in October 2018.

What's more, the new drama had the largest L+7 playback lift for a new series debut in total viewers (+4.55 million) since September 2018 (NBC’s New Amsterdam) and with adults 18-49 (+0.9 rating points) since February 2020 (Fox’s Lego Masters).

In L+7 linear ratings, the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-led drama emerged as the strongest drama debut telecast in total viewers and adults 18-49 since Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star on January 19, 2020.

So, yes, the series is proving to be a huge hit.

While the numbers for the next few episodes could slip in delayed viewing, we already know how they performed in the overnights:

- Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 drew 4.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

- Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3 drew 4.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Yep, the series is also steady as a rock.

Big Sky centers on private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with Cody's estranged wife, ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop a killer before another woman is taken.

The series premiere packed a punch with a wild twist at the conclusion, and the series has continued to deliver chilling developments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.