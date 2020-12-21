Blue Bloods, Magnum PI, and MacGyver: Return Dates Announced!

It may seem like their most recent seasons just got underway, but Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I., and MacGyver are all on a short hiatus until the new years.

CBS has announced that its trio of Friday dramas will be back on the air, Friday, January 8.

Blue Bloods left fans with some cliffhangers, and it looks like Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 4 will resolve some of them.

Here's the official logline from CBS:

Frank must decide whether the department can accommodate a request to remain in the field from Detective Allison Mulaney (Ali Stroker), a lauded cop who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty.

Also, Erin is conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide, Danny and Baez pursue a rideshare rapist and Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job.

Over on Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 4, "Magnum and Higgins help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight," reads the logline, which adds:

"Also, Kumu is arrested for stealing an artifact from a collector that should be returned to its original resting place."

It sounds like a fun hour and probably would have been a better way to end the 2020 run of episodes.

No details have been revealed about MacGyver Season 5 Episode 4, but we'll update the post when more details are available.

All three shows remain decent performers for CBS, but there is some erosion, which is not surprising given the circumstances.

Blue Bloods Season 11 is averaging 6.36 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the demo -- off 23% year-to-year.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 is averaging 5.49 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the demo, which is also down by a similar percentage in the demo.

MacGyver Season 5 is doing 4.78 million viewers and a 0.47 rating -- down over 30% in the demo.

Given the long delay between seasons, erosion is to be expected.

What are your thoughts on the return dates?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.