Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10 Review: Yachty or Nice

Is Teddy the best Uncle Father Santa or what?

The Belcher family were put out of their comfort zone on Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 10 when the restaurant was invited to help cater the Glencrest Yacht Club's holiday boat parade, where Teddy rightfully got the job of Santa.

You stick Bob, Linda, and the kids into a situation where they have to interact with a bunch of rich people, the outcome is bound to be hilarious, and it was.

Plus, with the addition of a little holiday cheer, the result is a pretty great holiday episode.

From the get-go, Bob was suspicious of the reasons behind the Yacht Club's invitation because, sadly, nice things rarely happen to him.

And once he found out about the Jimmy Pesto of it all, there was no going back from his imminent downward spiral.

Trev: He's definitely gonna have to make you a member now.

Jimmy: Hey, I am a member, practically.

Trev: Top of the waitlist! Up top!

Jimmy: Nah.

Trevor: Down low?

Jimmy: No.

One of the best part of Bob's Burgers is its knack for physical comedy, and that came into play when Bob was trying to bungee cord his pants so Jimmy couldn't pants him in front of everyone. It's childish but hilarious.

He looked almost as ridiculous as he was acting, but that is why we all love Bob. Who couldn't relate to him at some point in their life?

His pain is, unfortunately, our laughter. But thankfully, a couple of nervous breakdowns and a splash into the ocean later, Bob was able to cool down -- physically and mentally.

Once Bob gets an idea in his head, it's practically impossible to try to lure him back from the ledge until he sees it through.

And that's why it made perfect sense why Linda and the kids pretty much didn't bother to do so. Plus, they were a bit preoccupied with other things, like getting presents and feeding the mayor.

Bob needed to fight Jimmy to get all his feelings out. And while violence is never the answer, these two are not the greatest when it comes to fighting, so I'll allow it this one time.

Trev: Look, it's Bob.

Bob: Hey, Trev.

Trev: Ha, whatever, Bob.

Bob: Hm, Jimmy's not around, do you have to talk like that?

These two have been rivals for basically forever, and this fight was a long time coming. I'm sure there will be more shouting at each other from across the street on episodes to come, but it was nice to see them get along, if only for a couple of minutes.

In the spirit of the holidays, Bob Belcher and Jimmy Pesto helped one another. If that doesn't warm your heart, I don't know what will.

Besides the enemies becoming friends trope that we often see on holiday movies and television shows, this episode of Bob's Burgers also delved into the selfish becoming the selfless trope.

And who better to carry that out than Louise Belcher herself?

Like her father, once Louise sets her sights on the prize, there is little that can be done to stop her. The only thing that ever really gets in her way is her own guilt.

Of course, Tina is always there to try to be a voice of reason, but Louise rarely listens. So her sister then tries to push her in the right direction, which she kind of did, but I'm wondering if Tina was reluctant to give up her own gift.

Once Louise got the present she wanted, though, it was only a matter of time before the regret sank in. When she saw all the other kids waiting in line, she did what we all know she could and returned the gift. It's a holiday miracle!

Let's be honest; Teddy was the real hero here, and rightfully so.

The fun-loving handyman is usually only used on the show to be the butt of the joke, which did happen a bit on this holiday special, but there was also more to his story.

Bob: So you're the Yacht Club Santa?

Teddy took his role as the Yacht Club Santa quite seriously and came to the kids' rescue just like any other Santa would.

He let them have the first pick of the presents on the Santa Schooner, knowing that they would, in the end, do what was right and return them. And then Teddy rewarded them for their selflessness!

He more than earned his Uncle Father Santa Teddy title, and I hope that the kids continue to call him that for episodes and seasons to come.

While "Yachty or Nice" wasn't your typical, flashy holiday episode, it will definitely give you all the emotions that come with one.

There weren't tons of shining lights, Christmas trees, or singing carolers, but there were good deeds aplenty that, at the very least, put me in the holiday spirit.

It's never bad to see people helping other people, especially two characters who are supposed to hate one another, but this came at the perfect time.

Teddy: One member owns a remote control car company and he donated a few cars from his private reserve. They go just a little too fast.

Louise: How fast?

Teddy: Ram it into your foot at full speed, you're losing a toenail.

Most of our holiday celebrations will look a little different this year, and it's shows like Bob's Burgers that are here to help us through it.

The series' holiday episodes have always been legendary, and "Yachty or Nice" will definitely be one to remember as well.

What did you think, Bob's Burgers Fanatics?

Did the Belcher's day at the Yacht Club put you in the holiday spirit? Was Teddy the perfect Santa? And will Linda ever get to meet the mayor?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic!

