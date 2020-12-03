Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Final Season Trailer: A Deadly Final Battle!

It's sad but it's true:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been canceled, but we still have another batch of episodes to watch.

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for the last-ever installments, and it's going to be a wild ride.

As for what they're about, the streamer has also dropped the following plot details:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things.

As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Given that production had wrapped when the series was canceled, there's no telling whether we will get much of a conclusion for the characters.

Still, it's good to know we have eight episodes remaining, and the synopsis certainly makes it sound like a conclusive ending.

The trailer shows a lot of wild developments, and we don't want to spoil them all for you.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood, and Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman.

Have a look at the full trailer and stream the full final season December 31.

Are you ready to say goodbye?

