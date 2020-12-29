D'Andra Simmons, The Real Housewives of Dallas Star, Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Dallas cast member D'Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 51-year-old reality TV star was treated in a coronavirus ward of a Dallas hospital after her physical condition took a turn for the worse, according to People.

A representative for Simmons spoke to the outlet, noting that her oxygen levels were low.

"Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir," they told People.

"At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Podcast host Kate Casey also shared the news.

"Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling," she wrote via Twitter.

Jennifer Davis, who is a friend of the housewives, wrote the following before deleting it:

"Please pray for @dandrasimmons, she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen."

Simmons shared photos earlier this week on social media of her alongside family members.

"I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household," she wrote.

"Also, thank you to Jeremy for my beautiful @CHANEL bag! I guess I was a good girl after all 🥰 I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

A string of housewives across the franchise have contracted the virus during the last seven months of the pandemic, in addition to outbreaks occurring within the filming crew.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing episodes filmed earlier this year, in which both Shannon Storms Beador and Emily Simpson's diagnoses prevented them from going on the cast trip.

Production was also halted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after multiple cast members, including Kyle Richards, tested positive for COVID-19.

Simmons has been a part of The Real Housewives of Dallas since its second season, and the fifth is set to launch in January.

