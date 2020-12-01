David Ramsey to Return to The CW's Arrowverse

Arrow may be over, but David Ramsey is returning to The CW's Arrowverse.

Per Deadline, the actor is set to appear both in front of the camera and behind it.

Ramsey has signed a lucrative deal to direct five episodes in the DC Universe.

In addition, he is set to return as John Diggle in five episodes of the franchise.

Finally, he is set to play a mystery role in an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Ramsey is no stranger to directing in the Arrowverse, having directed an episode of Arrow in 2018, before stepping behind the camera one last time during the final season.

you know the series concluded with Diggle moving to Metropolis after finding an emerald ring, presumably setting up a Green Lantern arc for the character.

While there's no confirmation on whether Diggle will become Green Lantern, it's good to know that the character will pop back up.

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey in a statement to Deadline.

“To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

For his part, Ramsey teased a return to the franchise in an interview with TV Line after Arrow wrapped its run.

"I don't know what that means," Ramsey said of the wild moment to the outlet.

"But he does go to Metropolis, and he got a green box. We'll still see, believe it or not. We'll find out."

"This whole thing is exciting... We'll see what all that means."

When Arrow wrapped its run, a spinoff titled Green Arrow and the Canaries was in flux, having aired a backdoor pilot during Arrow Season 9.

The CW has yet to make a decision on the series, but given the long time since the pilot aired, there's a high chance it will not become a full-fledged series.

