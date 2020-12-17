Dylan Sprouse to Return to TV in Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls

Dylan Sprouse is heading back to the small screen.

The former Disney star is joining Mindy Kaling's HBO Max original, The Sex Lives of College Girls, according to Variety.

This is his first major TV role since he and his brother, Cole, exited their Disney Channel series The Suite Life back in 2011.

Sprouse is on board the series play Nico, a junior at the prestigious New England university, where we meet the college girls at the wheel of the story.

The cast also includes Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bela, Reneé Rapp as Leighton, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney.

Sprouse is most well-known these days for his work on the big screen, most recently starring in After We Collided, and before that, Banana Split.

He will also star in the Chinese big-screen adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot,” playing Prince Calaf.

It appears he is following the Zendaya route. Zendaya left her Disney career behind by picking up the lead role in HBO's Euphoria.

The series, geared toward late teens and adults, won her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress earlier this year.

Sprouse's brother, Cole, also made the move to series regular TV a few years ago, landing the role of Jughead Jones on Riverdale.

He is set to return for the fifth season of the series.

Sex Lives of College Girls” comes from Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television and was picked up for 13 episodes by the streamer in Oct. 2019.

Kaling serves as executive producer and co-writer with Justin Noble.

HBO Max has multiple projects in various stages of development, with the update of Gossip Girl, as well as Peacemaker, the relatively new streamer is becoming a popular destination.

It will soon smash the theater windows by releasing Warner Bros. movies simultaneously with theaters.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.