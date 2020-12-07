Feel Good Renewed at Netflix, But There's a Huge Catch

Feel Good is coming back to Netflix one last last time.

The streamer has renewed its critically-acclaimed, semi-autobiographical dramedy created by Canadian Comic Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, for a second and final season, slated to premiere in 2021.

Additionally, Netflix is developing another series with Mae Martin and Objective Fiction, won in a competitive situation.

The freshman season of Feel Good premiered in March 2020 to rave reviews, earning a rare 100% Fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Season 1 was a co-production with Channel 4, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Season 2, which possibly contributed to the final season announcement.

The series is in production in London.

"I'm beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George's love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned. I'm really deeply attached to this story and I'm so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast," said Mae Martin.

"Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I'm euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

As for what Feel Good Season 2 is about, here's the official logline:

Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?

Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis are also slated to return, and will be joined by new cast members Anthony Head, Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eleanor Matsuura, and Eve.

