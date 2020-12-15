One Tree Hill Stars' New Show Set at Hulu

One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti are coming to Hulu.

The beloved actors have reunited for a new comedy series that was just acquired by the streamer.

They also co-wrote the series, which premiered its first two episodes on the festival circuit in 2018.

The remaining six episodes were crowdfunded.

According to Deadline, the new show titled is Everyone Is Doing Great, and “vaguely parallels the lives of the co-creators as it follows Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who enjoyed the success of Eternal, a hit television vampire drama."

"Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they awkwardly navigate the perils of life and love in a late coming-of-age.”

The Royals veteran Alexandra Park also appears in the project as Jeremy's wife.

James and Stephen said in a statement, “Distribution through Hulu was always our dream scenario, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the show’s opportunity to reach their audience."

"A massive thank you to all the supporters of EDG that helped us climb the crowdfunding mountain, and to the incredibly talented, hard-working cast, crew, producers, family, and friends that have gotten us through the various stages of this journey."

"We feel the road taken to get here is emblematic of the story EDG tells, one that’s rooted in love, friendship, and finding humor in the struggle to figure it all out.”

Hilarie Burton Morgan, who also starred on One Tree Hill, responded to the news via Twitter.

"Oh hell yeah. Congrats, dude!"

Fellow co-star Robert Buckley wrote the following of the news.

Congrats to @StephenColletti & James Lafferty on making a fantastic, hilarious series with nothing but their bare hands (and cameras and wigs and stuff, obvs).

We have the first trailer for the project below, and it looks super fun!

Have a look!

Remember, you can watch One Tree Hill online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.