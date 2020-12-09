Riverdale Season 5 Trailer Teases Prom, Betrayals, and Many Deaths

Riverdale is coming back to The CW after an extended hiatus due to COVID-19.

The series returns on January 20, and we'll be getting the episodes that were planned for the end of Riverdale Season 4 before getting into what was planned for Riverdale Season 5.

If you watch Riverdale online, you know there has been simmering tension between Betty and Archie for a while now, and it looks like Veronica is about to learn all about it.

“Something happened between Betty and Archie,” says a stunned Veronica on what seems to be Prom Night.

What a thing to learn on the biggest night of high school, right?

Then again, this is Riverdale, and it's probably the least shocking thing in the sizzle reel.

Betty and Jughead visit Brett in prison, and it appears that he knows way more about what's going on in town.

“Something’s coming, and it’s going to hit you like a Mack truck," he warns.

But maybe the masked people who are sending the increasingly violent videos could be to blame for this?

Here's the official logline for Riverdale Season 5:

Riverdale Season five will begin with our characters’ final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere.

Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they’re in their twenties…

Yep, it's going to be a transitional season for the series, but will the move to adulthood give more storylines grounded in reality?

We have no clue.

Have a look at the trailer below.

