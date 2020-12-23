Sex and the City Revival Eyes HBO Max Series Order: Who's Out?

Carrie Bradshaw and her group of friends may not be getting a third movie, but they are setting their sights on a new season of fun.

Page Six is reporting that HBO Max is near a deal to revive the beloved series, with franchise mainstays Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon set to return as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, respectively.

Kim Cattrall is not expected to be involved in any capacity, which makes sense when you think about it.

The actress previously admitted that she declined starring in a third movie, saying in an interview that her response was simply “Thank you, but no.”

Cattrall fielded rumors of her being a diva in the same interview with Piers Morgan and put some of the blame on her former co-stars.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could have been nice,” she said, before adding that another actress should step into the role in any future projects.

“It’s a great part,” she said of Samantha.

“I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

The original Sex and the City spanned six seasons between 1998 and 2004, before going on for two movies (2008 and 2010).

A third movie was supposedly in the works, but it reportedly fell apart amid a feud between Cattrall and co-star Jessica Parker.

Parker previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would be interested in a "revisit" of the series for some episodes.

“I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.”

Add to that, “sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

The series was a huge success through its first six seasons, garnering solid ratings and awards love.

The first movie was a success at the box office, but the sequel lost steam in both ticket sales and audience appreciation.

What are your thoughts on the revival?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.