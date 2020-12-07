Shameless: Will Emmy Rossum Return for Series Finale?

After a lengthy delay, the final season of Shameless is here.

With no announcement about a potential return for Emmy Rossum, Entertainment Weekly has stepped up to ask whether the actress, who played Fiona for nine seasons, could return.

Unfortunately, there are no concrete plans to bring the former lead back.

"Yeah, sadly, I’m not being coy at all," when asked about his aversion to outright answering this question in the past.

"Emmy is doing Angelyne, a show for Peacock, and they had to shut down in the middle of it and they’re not sure when they’re going to go back. She and I have talked, and I think she would like to come back for a brief something."

"Whether or not that will be possible given what our shooting schedule is and what her shooting schedule is and where she’s going to be in the country, I have no idea."

"Again, not trying to be clever about it or anything. It will be based on circumstances when we’re ready to shoot, whether or not she’d be able to. But would love her to, I think she would like to, not sure it will be possible."

Rossum announced her exit in 2018, but didn't completely close the door on a comeback.

"There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated," she said at the time.

"She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave."

If you watch Shameless online, you know Fiona was an integral character, but she has largely not been spoken about since her big exit.

With this being the last-ever season, she could come back, but with the uncertainty surrounding production, there's really no telling whether it could happen.

For now, all we can do is hope.

