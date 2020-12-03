Superstore to End With Season 6 on NBC!

Cloud 9 is closing up shop.

Superstore is ending with its current sixth season on NBC, it has been announced.

The news comes just weeks after leading lady America Ferrera bowed out as Amy Sosa.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green in a statement.

“We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Added NBCUniversal scripted content prez Lisa Katz, “Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about."

"This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions."

"This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

The announcement is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that the series is still a decent performer for the Peacock network.

However, the writing has been on the wall ever since Amy's departure, and now it seems that fans will be getting a conclusion.

Ferrera hinted that she would return for a farewell run when she departed, but it's possible she didn't expect the goodbye to be soon.

The end date means NBC's comedy roster will be down to three before long:

- Brooklyn Nine-Nine

- The Mayor

- Young Rock

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be the sole veteran, assuming it is picked up beyond the current season.

