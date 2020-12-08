Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Prepare for a Lengthy Hiatus!

It looks like there will be a long wait before fans of Sweet Magnolias are greeted with fresh episodes.

The series emerged as an instant hit with fans upon its launch earlier this, and a second season was ordered quickly.

This time last year, production was almost complete on its freshman season.

But this is no typical year, and we've had TV shows shut down production often due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately for fans of Sweet Magnolias, no scenes for Season 2 have actually been filmed, meaning that there will likely be a long wait for new episodes.

"We haven’t started shooting Season 2 yet. We want to get back to it as quickly as we can, but we are still working on the details," showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Parade.

"I don’t want to jinx it. We know it’s hard to wait, but we appreciate everyone’s patience, and we are confident that we will take them places in Season 2 that will engage, delight and comfort them–maybe in that order."

Indeed, Sweet Magnolias Season 1 bowed in May this year, but if there's no indication on when production will get underway on the fresh episodes.

There's also the risk of cancellation that plagued other series on Netflix.

In recent months, The Society, I Am Not Okay With This, and Glow are among the shows the streamer has canceled, despite vowing to bring them back.

Glow had already filmed some episodes of its new season, but it was cut short due to the pandemic.

These are unprecedented times, and things can change on a dime.

Sweet Magnolias follows three South Carolina women, best friends since childhood, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba) as recent divorcée Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (Chicago Med) as star attorney Helen Decatur, Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as chef Dana Sue Sullivan, Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Maddie’s boyfriend Cal Maddox.

The cast also includes Chris Klein (The Flash) as Maddie’s ex-husband Bill Townsend, Logan Allen as Maddie’s younger son Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland (American Housewife) as Maddie’s older son Tyler Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Dana Sue’s daughter Annie Sullivan, and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) as Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.