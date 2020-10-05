GLOW Becomes Latest COVID Casualty as Netflix Reverses Renewal

The gorgeous ladies of wrestling are no match for COVID-19.

GLOW has been canceled after three seasons at Netflix despite snagging a renewal for a fourth and final season.

The news is surprising, especially when you consider that it was a popular show, and that it already had a renewal in place for one last season.

Now, fans will be left in the lurch as the series is over.

GLOW, which is executive-produced by Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black), was canceled on the same day as Teenage Bounty Hunters, which got the boot after a single season.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson, according to Deadline.

"We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline.

“We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone."

"There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Added Flahive and Mensch, “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job."

They closed off with: “Register to vote. And please vote.”

GLOW was a few weeks into production when the pandemic forced them to shutter for a while.

With one episode in the can, it was expected to return to production, but unfortunately, the streamer feels like they cannot make a fourth season work.

The news comes months after the cancellations of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.