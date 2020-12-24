The Haunting of Hill House Creator Has 'No Plans' to Continue Anthology

Netflix's The Haunting franchise is poised to only have two chapters.

Mike Flanagan, the creator of both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that additional chapters are not being planned.

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters,” he wrote in response to a fan asking about the chances of another Haunting season in the future.

“Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

The news is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that the first season was a buzzy affair for Netflix.

While Bly Manor was not as buzzy, it did still draw a decent response among critics, but viewers were not as impressed because it traded in much of the scares that made the original season a success in favor of telling a love story.

Bly Manor brought back several Hill House actors, including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas in new roles.

Given that it was seen as Netflix's version of American Horror Story, it certainly seemed like the story could be rebooted every season.

There was two-year-wait between the first and second seasons, but for now, no more seasons are planned.

The good news is that the producers have signed a rich overall deal with Netflix, so their creative influence will continue to be on display in future projects at the streamer.

What are your thoughts on the series not returning for a third iteration? Do you feel like it is the best move, or would you have liked some more stories in the universe?

Hit the comments below.

Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.