The Resident Season Premiere Preview: Save the Date!

The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Resident is right around the corner.

And based on the stills for The Resident Season 4 Episode 1, it'll be a joyous occasion.

So you might want to save the date and get ready to toast to the happy couple!

But let's get the gloom and doom out of the way first. Like most shows, The Resident will address COVID-19.

If you don't recall, there was even a Coronavirus mention in the final installments of The Resident Season 3, as the doctors rushed to contain an outbreak from Cain's patient, Dawn Long.

But unlike other medical dramas, The Resident has chosen to address the pandemic in flashbacks before moving forward with the rest of the season.

It's the best way to split the baby.

A series as conscientious as The Resident couldn't by any means ignore a global pandemic, especially one as mismanaged as this one that has taken so many lives.

The series also takes place in Atlanta. The city was one of the country's biggest hotspots for the virus. It had an infection rate and death toll climbing at startling rates regularly.

However, by now, most viewers eager to jump back into the series that they love are itching for some form of escapism.

By now, especially those who are fans of medical dramas, there is a genuine COVID-fatigue.

The Resident's method of addressing the pandemic by honoring the front-line workers that they emulate and respecting and remembering the many fallen victims of this virus is to showcase the pandemic in flashbacks.

We get a taste of the bleak -- the painful reality of what we've endured and are still experiencing, but we also get the hope, joy, and all the things we've come to expect from the series.

In addition to showing us some of the sadness that our fearless doctors and nurses experienced in their tireless fight to save lives, we're rewarded with something most fans have clamored for since the beginning: The CoNic wedding!

The season premiere mixes some reality and sadness with some joy, and for that alone, The Resident has our gratitude.

We love to envision this time where Conrad and Nic can have a beautiful outdoor wedding surround by all of their loved ones and colleagues.

Nic looks beautiful in her dress, and we get some lovely shots of her at the altar with Conrad.

You can see the love and happiness between the pair through the photos.

We also see Nic getting escorted by her father, Kyle, as she walks down the aisle. It's beautiful to see as it shows how far the two have come in their relationship, especially since Jessie's tragic death.

It must mean that Kyle is doing well now after getting some help for his depression.

None other than Irving is officiating the wedding, and inquiring minds can't wait to see when and how that came to be. He is the sort who probably got officiated online.

Do you think he and Jessica are next after his proposal? Will we find out that those two lovebirds tied the knot already?

It's hard to say if Conrad looks cool as a cucumber or he's all nervous while preparing to exchange his vows.

We see him fixing his suit in the mirror, it looks like some drinks are there for him just in case, and Devon, sans suit jacket, is there supporting and congratulating his mentor and friend.

It's good to see that those two are back on better terms and that Devon can share in his friends' beautiful day.

But what is the Best Man/Maid of Honor situation? Ideally, it would be Devon and Mina, yes?

We don't get any sneak-peeks of Bell, Kit, or the infamous Cain in the stills. With Cain, especially, it makes you wonder what happens to him between last season and this one.

But that's OK. Look at all those wedding pictures!

What are you looking forward to most when The Resident returns?

Do you think they made the right call not focusing primarily on pandemic? Are you eager for that big CoNic wedding? Let's hear it below.

You can watch The Resident online here via TV Fanatic if you want to catch up or need a refresher.

Feel free to check out our The Resident Reviews and The Resident Round Tables again, too.

The Resident returns January 12 on FOX.

Check out a sneak preview of the fourth season with Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Jane Leeves commentary.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.