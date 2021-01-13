Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 1

How did the gang tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 picked up with the CoNic wedding, but there was also a funeral in the premiere.

In flashbacks, we learned how Chastain Memorial was brought to its knees due to the virus, but there were also some severe ramifications for the staff.

Who did not survive?

The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Mina: Andrea was supposed to be your guest, but you're alone. Why? 
AJ: We're not together anymore. We broke up.
Mina: What happened? What did you do?
AJ: You see the way Conrad looks at Nic? Andrea deserves someone who looks at her like that, and quite frankly, I'm not that guy. You know if I were to be honest, to me, she was just filling the space that I wanted you to fill.
Mina: I already told you-
AJ: I know. You don't want to lose what we have in the OR. I get it. I don't want to lose that either, Mina. Look, you asked me, right? So I'm telling you the truth. That's what we do, right? Don't worry, I'm not expecting anything.

Devon: How you feeling? Any jitters?
Conrad: No, I'm as happy as I've ever been. I'm marrying my soulmate.

