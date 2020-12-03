The Walking Dead Holiday Special Set at AMC+

AMC+ will celebrate the holidays with The Walking Dead.

An unscripted holiday-themed special has been ordered to air exclusively on the streamer later this month.

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, the project features past and current cast members talking about the holidays and looking back on a decade of the dead.

AMC+ is the home of the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special, debuting Sunday, December 13, exclusively on the premium streaming bundle, meaning that you will not be able to watch the project on regular AMC.

The cast and crew come together via video chat to talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series - from behind-the-scenes stories on set to what fans can look forward to next.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special will feature cast members Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton as well as Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, and The Walking Dead Showrunner and Executive Producer, Angela Kang.

The special will include a performance of "Up on the Housetop" by Kinney, a parody on the "Twelve Days of Christmas," sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy, and other festive moments throughout, and will debut an exclusive new table read video from one of six new episodes in the extended The Walking Dead Season 10.

If you're wondering when the beloved series returns with new episodes, we have good news.

The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/8c, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

All episodes will be available early on AMC+ every Thursday, prior to the episodes' linear premieres, beginning February 25.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special is produced by Embassy Row with Brandon Monk, Steve Markowitz, and Michael Davies serving as Executive Producers.

