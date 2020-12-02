Vikings Shocker: Final Episodes to Air on Amazon Before History!

The long wait for the final episodes of Vikings just got a lot easier.

Amazon Prime today announced that it would air the final ten episodes of Vikings Season 6 before they make their linear debut on History.

Ever since its launch, Vikings has been a History original, with Amazon airing the show around the globe, but the streamer has stepped in to take the first window to the final ten episodes in several key territories.

The bombshell announcement means that Amazon is dropping the ten episodes in one batch on December 30.

They will air on History at a date to be determined in 2021, so you're out of luck if you don't have access to Amazon.

Fans have been left on tenterhooks ever since the conclusion of Vikings Season 6 Episode 10, which seemingly killed off another pivotal character.

That episode aired in February, so it's good to know the long wait will come to an end in just a few weeks.

"Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of Vikings," said Brad Beale, VP worldwide content licensing at Amazon, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“On Dec. 30, Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria, and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final 10 episodes."

"Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said creator Michael Hirst.

“Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them."

The original series may be ending, but a sequel is already in the works at Netflix.

Titled Vikings: Valhalla, production is already well underway and fans should be welcoming a new age of Vikings in late 2021.

What are your thoughts on this will announcement?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.