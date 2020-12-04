Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did Katherine and Theo adapt quickly?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2, they were forced to make some big changes following Eddie's accident.

Who's at the Door? - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina's relationship started to implode following the failed adoption.

Elsewhere, Delilah struggled with having a date at the house while the kids were away.

Did she manage to move on with her life?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Alright that's it. I'm going to start calling you Margaret. I don't think you're fun enough to be a Maggie.

Jamie

You got a nice kid there. Make sure you enjoy every moment.

Alex's father

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Alex's Father? - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
Ping Pong Champs - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
Who's at the Door? - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
Gary Lends a Hand - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
Eddie's Accident - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
Eddie on Wheels - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 2