Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Cassie and Jenny get the upper hand?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4, Legarski's motives continued to make the two women question what he was feeding them.

Rick in the Wild - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Leharski attempted to keep cool, but worried that someone saw him kill the fisherman.

Elsewhere, Danielle and Jerrie tried to help Grace, but they worried her wounds were infected.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Helen: Do you have something to do with those missing girls, Ronald?
Ronald: How dare you.
Helen: I would hope you would be counted on to do the right thing. I will do the right thing. Trust that.
Ronald: Sometimes doing the right thing has to give way to doing what's necessary. I will do what's necessary.

Oh, sweetheart, I continue to believe there's more good in you than bad. But the day I come to believe otherwise, that there's more bad in you than good, that's a terrible day for me. For you.

Helen [to Ronald]

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Camping Out - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
Moving Forward - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
Looking Over His Shoulder - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
Truck Stop - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
Working Together - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
Laughs By Firelight - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4
