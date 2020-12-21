Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Tariq turn to illegal activity again?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8, things took a wild turn at the campus when parents arrived for Homecoming.

Upset Zeke - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8

But with his father dead and his mother in prison, Tariq started to feel left out and looked to find a new way to cope.

Meanwhile, Tasha's case heated up and she learned new details about someone who could be framed for Ghost's murder.

How did it all play out?

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Effie: I brought product down here. I just need you to tell me how to move it. Split it 50/50,
Tariq: To be honest with you Effie, I'm not on that shit no more.
Effie: Whatchu mean?
Tariq: I don't sell drugs. I'm done. I'm out the game.
Effie: You really hate me that much? What you just gonna lie straight to my face?

Jabari: Listen, Tariq. I still feel like there's something you're hiding. Now you know you can trust me. Right?
Tariq: Have you read the book, Professor? You can't trust anybody, not with the truth.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Dru & Everett - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
Professor Carrie - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
Upset Zeke - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
Dropping By - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
Campus Meet Up - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
Accepting Gifts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8
