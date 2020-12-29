Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did Tariq manage to keep up with all of his responsibilities? 

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9, things took an explosive turn when details about his past threatened the future. 

Professor Carrie - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Cane decided to make a name for himself away from the confines of the family name. 

However, the family were not impressed about the prospect of him moving on with his life. 

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

I need you to tell Tariq that if Epiphany takes the stand, she may not look dangerous but she is just as dangerous as Slim ever was. Tell Tariq that I said, that he needs to treat Epiphany the same way we treated Slim.

Tasha [to Paula]

Tariq: Well, Stansfield is hot right now thanks to Ca-
Monet: We don't say that name anymore.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Sideways Glance - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
Looking Through Things - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
Tasha Panics - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
Monet Meetings - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
Dru Thinks - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
Meeting With Monet - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Power Book II: Ghost
  2. Power Book II: Ghost Season 1
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 9