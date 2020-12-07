Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 1

What did the Gallaghes do wrong?

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 picked up in a COVID-19 world and the most shocking family on TV tried to navigate a new world.

Debbie was convicted after her relationship with a teenager, and found herself facing trouble as she tried to get a job.

Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey tried to define their marriage when it became clear that they both wanted different things.

Elsewhere, Kev and V came up with a new business idea that led to them breaking a lot of restrictions.

