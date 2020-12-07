Watch Shameless Online: Season 11 Episode 1

at .

What did the Gallaghes do wrong?

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 picked up in a COVID-19 world and the most shocking family on TV tried to navigate a new world. 

Frank's Back - Shameless Season 11 Episode 1

Debbie was convicted after her relationship with a teenager, and found herself facing trouble as she tried to get a job. 

Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey tried to define their marriage when it became clear that they both wanted different things. 

Elsewhere, Kev and V came up with a new business idea that led to them breaking a lot of restrictions. 

Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

41 TV Characters With Slamming Hot Bods
Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Quotes

This is our Chicago and we're gonna enjoy every fucking minute of it.

Frank

Are you hot, lesbian, convict lady? Would, you, um, like to buy some cookies, hot lesbian convict lady?

Debbie's Girlfriend

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1

