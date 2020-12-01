Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Did Shaun make the right call about the new residents?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5, one of his interns misdiagnosed a patient, and it had dire consequences.

Brain Surgery - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Claire, Alex, and Jordan helped a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain.

Elsewhere, Morgan and Park grew closer as they bonded over failed relationships.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Asher: Ballet master. So are you a dancer?
Man: Oh God, no. I'm the CEO. At my age, I'd be the Betty White of ballet.
Asher: Is she a dancer too?

How often do you get these symptoms? I just ask cause your boyfriend doesn't seem to recognize them.

Jordan

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5 Photos

Asher Works With a Patient - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
Morgan and Park Bond - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
Brain Surgery - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
Gaining Autonomy - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
A Ruptured Cyst - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
Questioning His Decisions/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 4
  3. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 5