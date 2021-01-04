90 Day Fiance Bares All: The Biggest Bombshells from the Series Premiere

A new era of 90 Day Fiance is upon us.

The beloved franchise is not only airing multiple shows on TLC, but it's also airing new and exclusive series on Discovery+, the new streaming service, which launches today (January 4) in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance Bares All is one of those exclusive series, and the promise of unveiling never-before-seen footage that was not fit for primetime TV is a major selling point.

Hosted by franchise overlord, Shaun Robinson, the first episode featured a lot of wild revelations.

We'll start with Yazan and Brittany because we never got a tell-all to wrap up 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

Brittany Goes OFF

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online, you know it wrapped with Brittany returning to the U.S. and given the way the drama ended off-screen, it seemed they were well and truly over.

Also, Brittany slammed the producers and TLC, so it seems like a Tell All was filmed, and these were scenes used to plug the latest spinoff instead.

What we got were a whole lot of accusations.

Brittany maintained that she ended the relationship and that she did not want Yazan in her life.

“It literally broke my heart,” Brittany said to Yazan.

He denied the accusations of speaking to other people.

“I have DMs of girls sending me screenshots.”

Yes, Brittany came to this Zoom party with receipts and showed a message from Yazan that showed him stating that his aunt saw his Instagram photos and that she was beautiful.

Was Yazan lying to Brittany to make her think his family was less conservative? Possibly, but it's simple to doctor message exchanges, especially if it's all conducted via Zoom.

There was a lot of back forth between them, but the biggest stunner came when Brittany accused Yazan of stealing money out of her purse before saying he was getting money from a gay man.

“Tell them how you were stealing money out of my purse when I was there. … He was saying, like, ‘You were sleeping and I needed to get something for us,” she claimed while he yelled that she was lying.

“You were texting a gay boy for money. You let him send you a picture of his open ass, and you were still talking to him.”

Yes, you read that last part correctly. These revelations alone make the new spinoff worthwhile because some of them had not been revealed ahead of broadcast, which is a rare feat in the world of 90 Day Fiance.

Brittany and Yazan's relationship is over. There's no salvaging it, so it's probably for the best that they stop hurling accusations at each other and merely move on with their lives.

It's as simple as that.

Brandon and Julia's On-Camera Romp in the Car

If you watch 90 Day Fiance online, you know Julia is struggling on the farm. She and Brandon are not allowed to share a room because of his parent's belief that they should be married.

Heck, Brandon's mother even tried to arrange a meeting between Julia and the family gynecologist before Julia even arrived in the U.S.

It's been a bizarre storyline, to say the least, but Brandon and Julia's emotions got the better of them, and they indulged in a romp in Brandon's car ... without turning the camera attached to the car off.

We're sure TLC would have received a lot of hate if they aired this scene, but I'm not sure Discovery+ is much better. I'm not clued up on how these contracts work, but does TLC get to do whatever they want with ANY and ALL footage?

It sure seems that way.

The only good thing is that Brandon's mother and father were off the Zoom call when the footage was played, and it was down to Angela to dole out some advice.

90 Day Fiance Bares All is probably a good avenue for Angela. Every other word is a swear word with her, and her scenes were filled with beeps when they aired on TLC.

In this new spinoff, she got to go off, and she did not let Brandon get away with his treatment of Julia. Angela was unimpressed with the way Brandon allowed Julia to become a farmhand for his parents.

Watch full episodes on Discovery+

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.