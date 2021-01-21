Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 2's New Love Story

The Bridgerton family will be back for another season of love, humor, and everything in between.

That much was confirmed earlier today when Netflix officially ordered Bridgerton Season 2.

Now, series creator Chris Van Dusen is opening up about what's on tap for the characters, and it sure sounds like big changes are on the horizon.

Van Dusen appeared on Thursday's edition of the Today show and confirmed that Jonathan Bailey will be front and center as the sophomore run will revolve around Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to get married.

“We’re really going to be [focusing on] the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” Van Dusen dished.

“We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Van Dusen went on to add that the series will be introducing “a bunch of new characters” in Season 2, including a new “love interest” for Lord Anthony.

He added that this new romance will be as “sweeping and moving and beautiful” as Season 1’s central romance between Regé-Jean Page’s Simon and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne.

As for whether Page and Dynevor will be back now that their love story is complete, Van Dusen is hopeful.

“They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”

Dynevor recently spoke to Deadline and said that it would be difficult to film with the pandemic.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” the actress said.

“There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

Netflix confirmed today that the series would return to production in the spring, meaning that a late 2021 return could be possible.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.