Game of Thrones: Dunk and Egg Prequel in the Works at HBO

One spinoff of Game of Thrones is not enough for HBO.

The premium cabler is reportedly developing a prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s novellas about Dunk (aka Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (Aegon V Targaryen).

Variety first reported the exciting news, but there has been no official comment from HBO.

It is the third spinoff to land at HBO since the hit original series ended its eight-season run in 2019.

House of the Dragon nabbed a formal series order last year and will follow the Targaryen family, as told in another of Martin's novels.

However, the cast only took shape in recent months, with Matt Smith (Doctor Who) playing Prince Daemon Targaryen and Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys.

Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) is also on board as Alicent Hightower, the Hand of the King’s daughter, and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’ eldest child.

The project comes from Martin and Ryan J. Condal. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed several episodes of GOT.

HBO officially nixed another spinoff in 2019, which had already filmed a pilot.

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," reads the official logline for the Jane Goldman penned pilot.

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It's not the story we think we know."

The cast of the pilot included Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

While the network didn't shed light on the decision to nix the spinoff, it is thought that the network was not impressed with the finished product.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.