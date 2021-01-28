iCarly Revival First Look: Miranda Cosgrove Reunites With Co-Stars!

It's been less than two months since the revival of iCarly was confirmed, and the project is moving full steam ahead at Paramount+.

Miranda Cosgrove took to social media earlier this week to show a picture of her and co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress on the set of the revival, which is set to launch nine years after the original series ended.

The photo shows the cast on the set, confirming that, yes, the revival is definitely happening. Far too often, shows get announced and then sit in development hell for eons as behind-the-scenes things are sorted.

While Paramount+ has not confirmed a premiere date, it's highly likely to be in the second half of 2021.

The relaunched CBS All Access will want to get this on the air as quickly as possible to help drive up the subscriptions.

Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) are on board to develop the highly-anticipated project.

The original series, which ran from 2007-12, focused on Carly and her best friend Sam act funny at a school talent show audition, tech-savvy Freddie records it and posts it online without informing them.

The online audience quickly wanted more of the pair, and the iCarly webcast became a thing.

The teens then found their normal adolescent lives thrown in for a loop when they discovered that they had become online sensations as their show became a roaring success.

Carly lived in Seattle with her adult brother and guardian Spencer and produced the show in a makeshift third-floor studio loft in their apartment.

While original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress are all set to return for the new project, it's unclear whether anyone else will be back from the original run.

However, it's likely the new show will have a string of guest stars peppered throughout its run, so it's highly likely to have even more familiar faces.

Paramount+ was confirmed by ViacomCBS last year. Described as a house of brands, it will bring together all of the different networks under the conglomerate.

That means MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS, VH1, among others, will have content available to stream for fans who subscribe.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” president and CEO Bob Bakish said when the overhaul was made official.“

With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

March 4 is the big date.

As for iCarly, there really is no telling what it will be about, but it's nice that the show is generating excitement without giving everything away too soon.

The series joins a packed roster of original programming to help propel the streamer to Netflix-like success.

The Offer is a scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora and The Player).

Ruddy is on board as executive producer, and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) will executive produce and be a writer on the series.

Lioness is a spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce.

Based on a real-life CIA program, it follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

MTV's Behind the Music - Top 40, will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes.

Then there's something for fans of the CBS series, Criminal Minds, titled The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

Additionally, a revival of The Game is also in the works. It was previously eyed at The CW, but the network scrapped it.

What are your thoughts on the iCarly revival?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.