Larissa Lima Returns to 90 Day Fiance Franchise With New Spinoff

It was only a matter of time.

Larissa Lima was fired by TLC from the 90 Day Fiance franchise late last year, but the controversial reality star is set to star in Love Games, a Discovery+ exclusive spinoff.

Per Deadline, Love Games is a new spinoff that plays out like a game show, and features 24 couples from the hit franchise duking it out by answering questions about things such as their juiciest secrets and most annoying habits.

The aim of the game? To find out what the couples know about each other.

Questions include “What’s something your partner thinks they’re good at, but really they aren’t?” and “If you could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiancé universe other than your partner, who would it be?”

"The elimination-style game show features three preliminary rounds of questions before culminating in a finale where viewers’ favorite couples compete against each other to win the 90 Day championship trophy," according to Deadline.

Sukanya Krishnan, who hosted TLC’s relationship series Find Love Live, will be the host of this new iteration of the record-breaking franchise.

News of the spinoff featuring Lima is surprising, especially when you consider that she confirmed her own firing in September for her association with CamSoda.

"Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you," wrote Lima last year.

"I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiance. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me."

"I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention," she wrote.

The timing of the spinoff announcement and her return is questionable, however.

Lima previously announced that she was shutting down her OnlyFans account and embarking on a new chapter in 2021.

"Subscribe to the last months of my OnlyFans," Larissa wrote recently on an Instagram Story. She advised fans and followers to do so "before I focus on my studies."

We must stress that the official trailer makes it look like Love Games was actually filmed some time ago, but TLC typically edits out people who have been fired from the show from projects.

It did so with Lisa Hamme, who had filmed multiple episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Strikes before her firing.

Watching the episodes now would certainly make it seem like Hamme was not a part of the virtual show.

Another thing to note is that this spinoff is not airing on TLC and will be exclusive to Discovery+, joining the likes of 90 Day Journey, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, and The Other Way Strikes Back!, which all premiered as part of the streamer’s launch slate January 4.

What are your thoughts on the news? Hit the comments below.

