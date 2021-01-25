Legacies Boss Addresses Season Premiere Death, Rafael's Big Discovery

Legacies is back, and the season premiere left us with more questions than answers.

Yep, Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 ended Chad's story in a gruesome manner while also revealing the truth about Rafael's past.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Chad was leaving the Necromancer behind and returning to his old job in the ice cream parlor.

Unfortunately, he was killed before he could even leave the grounds of the school.

Legacies showrunner Brett Matthews chatted with TV Line about the big revelation.

"Death is pretty fluid, but at the same time, it did feel like a tragic end to Chad," he explained of whether Chad could return at some point.

"He's a small character, but he definitely grew on us. I don't know if we'll ever see Chad again, but he's pretty definitely dead at the end of this episode," he confirmed.

"His impact on the Necromancer will be felt moving forward. He will live on in other ways."

The other big twist involved Rafael finally learning some details about his past.

The teenager pulled Excalibur from the stone it was resting in, something that came as a surprise to most viewers.

Thankfully, there will be more insight into Rafael's past in the coming episodes.

"That moment for Raf was obviously a very big one," he said.

"Raf's journey through the first couple of seasons has always been about family. As a foster child, he's always wondered where he comes from, and finding out that he's connected to a royal blood line is an unexpected answer to that question.

"So he's finally beginning to discover all of the things he's always wanted to know about himself, including his family origins. He really felt like the perfect person to come in and save the day."

As previously reported, Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 will be all about Raf as the students try to save his life when he is placed in danger.

What are your thoughts on what happened?

Hit the comments.

Catch a new episode of Legacies Thursday, January 28, at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.