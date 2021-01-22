Legacies Boss on Whether The Vampire Diaries' Caroline Forbes Could Return

Ever since Legacies debuted in 2018, an important part of the mythology was missing.

Caroline Forbes, the mother of twins Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, has been mentioned several times, but viewers have not seen her in the flesh.

It's been frustrating for fans because it has essentially made Caroline look like a bad mother.

If you watch Legacies online, monsters have invaded the Salvatore School, including Lizzie and Josie's crazy uncle Kai.

The series has explained Caroline's absence as her being off trying to find a way to stop the imminent merge between her daughters.

In a new interview, TV Line asked Legacies showrunner Brett Matthews about a return for Caroline, played by Candice King, but it seems it will all come down to whether the actress wants to do it.

"Our answer is still the same, and you’re probably sick of hearing it, but the door is always open to Candice," Matthews told the outlet.

"We love her and think so highly of her, and we love Caroline Forbes so much. We would be thrilled [to have her back], but it’s really up to her," he added.

"We’d love to have the challenge of figuring out how Caroline fits into Legacies, be that for an episode or an arc or whatever."

"But it obviously depends on her schedule and the opportunities she’s pursuing in her career. While Legacies is very much a show that’s doing its own thing, it’s built upon the legacies of the other shows — hence the title being what it is — so we’d love that," he concluded.

It's not hard to imagine that King could be finished playing the role. She played it for almost ten years between The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, but maybe the show should think about recasting the character.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for the series to explain Caroline's absence from the lives of her daughters.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.