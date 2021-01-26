Legacies Unveils First Look at Elena, Stefan, Damon, & More!

It's almost time for Legacies to take us back to The Vampire Diaries.

As previously reported, Legacies Season 3 Episode 3 finds the characters playing characters from the show that started the franchise.

It wouldn't be a tribute without paying homage to Stelena, and the first photo released certainly shows Josie and Jed playing Elena and Stefan.

The costumes are accurate and very reminiscent of The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1, but will they be able to pull the characters' mannerisms off?

That's up for debate, and we'll reserve more judgment on that until the episode actually airs on Thursday, February 4.

It would be nice to get a scene of Nina Dobrev in character as Elena, finding out about the school having a show about her love life, right?

The special episode will also find Kaleb playing Damon, Stefan's brother, who ultimately winds up in a relationship with Elena.

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you know Stefan goes on to find love with Caroline, who is played by her daughter, Lizzie, in the musical.

Lizzie already has many of her mother's mannerisms, so this should be an interesting role for her to play.

Maybe she'll make a joke about how Caroline would go on to effectively ditch her children.

It's still unclear how this episode will be executed, but it's going to feel a little weird given that The Vampire Diaries only ended a few years ago.

"The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee), and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical."

What are your thoughts on the series taking on The Vampire Diaries?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.