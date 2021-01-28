Lupin is Returning to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Netflix is on to a winner with Lupin.

That much we've known since the streamer announced that it's on track to reach 70 million subscribers in its first 28 days.

Inspired by Arsène Lupin's adventures, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

The addictive follows professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who had come to France to seek a better life for his child.

Assane's father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini, and hangs himself in his prison cell out of shame, leaving the teenage Assane an orphan.

Twenty-five years later, inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin his father had given him on his birthday, Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

The first five episodes of the French heist drama's first season launched on January 8, but Netflix has now announced that fans will not have to wait long for the rest of the season.

New episodes will be made available this summer, bringing the first season to a close.

Lupin's impressive launch was only eclipsed by Bridgerton (82 million) and The Witcher (76 million), while it comes in ahead of Money Heist (65 million), Tiger King (64 million), and The Queen’s Gambit (62 million).

These numbers come directly from Netflix and are based on subscribers who have watched two minutes of a piece of content. Make of that what you will.

"70 millions, that's insane," said series star Omar Sy.

"So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally. That wouldn’t have been possible without you. 🙏🏾 Thank you all."

The cast also includes Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Fargass Assandé as Babakar Diop, Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, and Etan Simon as Raoul.

It's been a big few months for Netflix, with many of its new shows hitting the big numbers for the streamer, so it's nice to know that Lupin is returning.

It's also unclear whether the series will be going the limited series route and wrapping after the first season, or if more storylines are being set up for future seasons.

Either way, we'll watch any and all of this fantastic series.

