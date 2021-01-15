Mario Lopez Reacts to Saved by the Bell Co-Star Dustin Diamond's "Heartbreaking"Cancer Diagnosis

Mario Lopez is sending prayers to his Saved by the Bell co-star Dustin Diamond in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

Lopez took to social media Thursday, shortly after news of Diamond's diagnosis was revealed by sources close to him.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Mario captioned images of the pair on both Instagram and Twitter.

"Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Dustin's cancer diagnosis was revealed on his Facebook page.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," his team posted.

"Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made... We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

If you would like to send a card or letter, the same post includes the following address:

Insurance King

C/O Dustin Diamond

127 N. Alpine Rd

Rockford, Il 61107

"We ask at this time no autograph requests be sent to this address as that isn’t what it’s for. We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time," the post concludes.

"All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

TMZ reported earlier this week that Diamond had been “feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease” before he went to the hospital.

Tests were subsequently carried out, and it was revealed that his family had a history of cancer.

While Dustin's team did not share details of what type of cancer the actor has, TMZ revealed on Thursday that it is stage 4 and that he has already started treatment.

Another update on the star's condition came courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, which reported Diamond is "undergoing chemo" and will remain at the hospital for "at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home."

"By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable," his rep told the publication.

Diamond "was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired," when he arrived at the hospital.

Diamond is best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers, a role he first played on the 1988 Disney Channel series, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, before reprising it in the Saved by the Bell franchise.

The original series aired from 1989 to 1993 and the star also appeared in multiple spinoffs.

The franchise was revived last year on NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock, and brought many of the original cast back.

Diamond was not approached to return, but the series did mention him in one of the episodes.

"Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station, so he doesn't have to deal with all this," A.C. Slater, played by Lopez, said in one of the episodes.

