Mark Hamill Thanks The Mandalorian Director for Letting Him Revisit Luke

It's been a few weeks now since The Mandalorian Season 2 concluded in truly epic fashion, and Mark Hamill is thankful for the opportunity to revisit the character of Luke.

In the final scenes of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8, a group of Dark Troopers returned to lay waste to our heroes.

But a lone X-Wing appeared outside, leading to its robed pilot entering the ship and attacking the evil soldiers created by Moff Gideon.

With a green lightsaber, the then-unmasked individual saved the heroes, before revealing his face as that of Luke Skywalker.

He took Grogu to begin his training. It was a pivotal moment for the series, largely because it seemed like Hamil was done with the franchise.

Peyton Reed, who directed the episode, tweeted out a still of young Hamill with the following caption.

“When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me. Some things never change,” he wrote to Hamill on Friday afternoon.

“It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on @TheMandalorian. Thank you. #MTFBWY.”

“I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism," Hamill responded.

"Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say. #ThankYOU.”

The response comes weeks after the star tweeted his thanks to exec producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

“Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given. #ThankYouJonAndDave.”

The series used technology to de-age the character to make him fit for the time in the Star Wars lore that the second season of the series was set.

