Modern Family to Stream on Hulu and Peacock

Modern Family fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the show on more than one streamer.

The long-running hit comedy series will be available to Hulu and Peacock subscribers beginning February 3, it was jointly announced today by Hulu and Peacock.

As part of the unprecedented multi-year shared agreement with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, both Hulu and Peacock will be the dedicated subscription streaming homes to all 250 "Modern Family" episodes spanning 11 seasons.

It also marks the first time the entire series will be available on a subscription video-on-demand platform in the U.S.

During its historic run, the fan-favorite series was available for next-day viewing to Hulu subscribers.

"Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like 'Modern Family' is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming.

"Because viewers of all ages love 'Modern Family,' we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more."

"Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, 'Modern Family' ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life," said Brian Henderson, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Hulu.

"We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we're excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again."

Following its 2009 premiere, "Modern Family" wrapped its hugely successful network run on ABC last spring.

Throughout its run it was nominated for a staggering 85 Emmy(R) Awards and won 22 including five for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series was also honored with a Golden Globe(R) Award, numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards(R) and was recognized by the AFI, Humanitas and Peabody organizations.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.