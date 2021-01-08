RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2 Review: Condragulations

The winning queens came to slay (and slay they did).

On RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2, it was a non-elimination round for the queens who came out on top during the premiere. Instead of competing for safety, they got another chance to show their star quality and potential snag some cash.

These rounds aren't the most exciting reality TV weeks, but if you love the fabulousness of drag, this round is right up your alley.

Did anyone actually believe the queen who got the chop would be eliminated?

During last week's review of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 1, I theorized the possibility but stuck in the camp, it wasn't going to happen. There's no way Mama Ru would give up that control, especially during a mainline season.

It seems my guess was right ... it was all for the drama. (Hey, the drama is always welcome!)

Attention, Queens! You all have a chance to return to the competition, but first, you must give one of your fellow queens THE CHOP! Let the voting begin. RuPaul Permalink: Let the voting begin.

Still, it was shocking that it initially came down to Elliott's tie with 2 Ts and Utica Queen.

One queen had the quirkiest look while the other looked a little bit too 80s with their first look. Possibly the queens voted out Elliott because she seemed like the biggest threat out of the first impressions. Out of the group, she looks like a dancer/athletic queen.

It's better to get tough competition out earlier than later.

Elliott getting a second chance at a first impression was a nice twist. Only RuPaul should decide who gets cut in a mainline season, and it allows Elliott to shine outside of a lip-sync.

Though, where did all these spy conspiracies come from?! This isn't The Mole!

Anything can happen in reality TV, but Drag Race is a talent competition. The queens get rewarded and eliminated based on the skills they bring to the competition. This isn't RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which has a strategy element to it.

Besides, even if Elliott was a spy, what valuable information would she get from her 1-2 days in the Werk Room? And how could it make a difference?

Kandy Muse and Tina Burner throwing shade is not the hottest tea, sis.

Speaking of shade, Kandy and Tina went in for the one-liners. It's only the second week, and they let it be known not to cross them.

Kandy Muse is going to give us firey confessionals and confrontations. Hopefully, she makes it far into the competition because someone will overstep, and she will cut them down.

For example, Elliott's one question about Aja and Dahlia Sin sparked animosity from Kandy throughout the entire round. That shade grew darker and hotter, the longer it went on.

Tina Burner's shade, on the other hand, felt a bit snobby at times.

Drag Race might be setting up a potential storyline where Tina gets humbled and eliminated in the competition. During the judging panel, Michelle Visage mentioned something along the lines of her needing to adjust. This narrative could be her story.

The return of the duo fashion runway for the Mini Challenge was a pleasant sight to see. This marks the third time after its appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12.

Between both runways, the "Daytime Drama Mama" runway was the weaker of the two.

Most of the queens didn't hit it out of the park. Gottmik, Symone, and Elliots with 2 Ts had the best looks as they were each styled to form and made the queens shine. Elliott had a Parisian flair to her, Symone brought fashion, and Gottmik shook things up with a form-fitting look that experimented with her aesthetic.

Lala Ri also looked beautiful on the runway. I disagree with Ross Mathews; the color of her dress didn't look drab.

Kandy Muse and Tina Burner, on the other hand, should reconsider their daytime looks. The outfits' fabric was all over the place, and it hindered the fashionable statement they were trying to make.

When it came to the "Nighttime Is The Right Time" runway, the queens brought it. Say what you will, but naughty dominated over nice.

My favorites of the looks were Olivia Lux, Tina Burner, and Gottmik.

Olivia's gown made her stand out as a stylish queen; she didn't seem like a junior queen in that outfit! Tina Burner's latex look was fitted to perfection and showcased her campy quality. As for Gottmik, she served glamour on that runway in her own Gottmik way.

It sucks to have to vote. I don’t want to crush somebody’s dream, and I definitely don’t want mine to be crushed. I’m scared that I could be voted out. Rosé Permalink: I don’t want to crush somebody’s dream, and I definitely don’t want mine to be crushed.

Kandy Muse had the potential to have one of the best outfits, but why didn't she cover up that hole? Did she not think the judges wouldn't notice the giant hole in her back?

Her challenge during RuPaul's Drag Race might be the finer attention to details. She has the look and the outfits to work with, but she needs to ensure everything's set before she hits the runway.

The judges will clock her as she gets deeper into the competition. Small details won't slide if it becomes a consistent issue.

For the Main Challenge, the queens wrote, choreographed, and performed RuPaul's newest song, "Condragulations." (See the promotional connection?)

Overall, the performance and song were good. Not amazing, but simply good. The song from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 1 still dominates ahead of this number.

Kandy Muse and Gottmik must be so thankful this wasn't an elimination round!

Gottmik didn't do terribly, but her uncertainty stood out, especially since she had to open up the song. On the other side, Kandy Muse had a bad week overall. Between forgetting the steps, her unpolished runway looks, and the panic on her face, she would've landed in the bottom two.

This performance is a far cry from how I originally thought Kandy would rise in the competition. This could be the wake-up call she needs to get it together.

For the "Lamé, You Stay" runway, the queens glowed with their creative approaches for using the shiny fabric.

Gottmik, Lala Ri, Symone, and Tina Burner were hands-down the best of the night. Gottmik's golden sea creature took a different approach for the fabric, and it worked when she wasn't caught up in the fabric pieces. Lala Ri looked gorgeous in her flowy golden fabric, and Tina Burner added a fashion touch to the Tin Man ensemble.

We have to vote someone off. This is a competition; this is what we signed up for. Alright bitches, s**** about to go down! Joey Jay Permalink: Alright bitches, s**** about to go down!

Symone's outfit is a look that grew on me as she walked the runway.

Initially, the outfit seemed a tad costumey. But, as the cameras focused on different ensemble elements, you could see how the Lamé was used and the touches that were added to make it more fashionable, less sporty (like the fit, the braids, and the lettering details on the clothing).

Plus, Symone's electric personality on the runway made the ensemble a winning number. All those elements together, as well as her stellar Main Challenge performance, shot her straight to Top 2.

The lip-sync of "Break My Heart" by Dua Lipa was a tight lip-sync. Very, very tight.

There were times where the power position shifted between Symone and Olivia Lux. At moments, Olivia seemed like the winner when she added humor or flowed beautifully in her waterlily Lamé gown. But then, there would be Symone adding movement and dramatics to the lyrics.

I wouldn't have been surprised if RuPaul had awarded them both based on the lip-sync.

Symone edging out Olivia Lux made sense, especially with how well she killed it this round. Symone's looks shined during the Mini Challenge, RuPaul said she had star quality during the Main Challenge, and her runway look stole the spotlight.

Symone conquered RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2. She could be an early frontrunner to watch, but we've seen this happen in the past before. Anything could happen.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Did anyone else feel for Gottmik? She didn't prepare for the news to come out like that. Hopefully, with the truth being out, she'll be more confident and in the right mindset to take on the competition.



We should play a game whenever Tina Burner's boyband past gets brought up.



The queens had a bit of a superiority complex when Elliot with 2 Ts entered the competition. You all won one lip-sync; things change week-to-week and depending on the song.



Elliott not spilling the truth about their dance past: smart move or will it come back to haunt her?



Whoever came up with the zingers during the queens' runway walks deserves a raise!

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "Condragulations"?

Who would you have voted to get the chop? Did the girl group song make it into your Top 5 best? Who do you think is emerging as a frontrunner?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.