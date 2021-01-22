RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 4 Review: RuPaulmark Channel

This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the entire cast has reunited! The games have finally begun on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 4.

No more non-elimination rounds (potentially for a while). No more filler episodes. No more getting to know the queens.

The competition is in full effect, and someone sashayed away. Finally, Drag Race is moving forward to find America's Next Drag Superstar!

The reunion of the winning queens and the Pork Chop queens was much more dramatic than expected. Seriously, where was this type of energy throughout all of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5?!

Elliott with 2 Ts got fake voted out (emphasis on the "fake"), and yet these queens were ready to stir the pot over the lipstick reveal. We were all Tina Burner and Olivia Lux at that moment basking in the drama.

Elliott had legitimate reasons to be upset; she did get voted out, after all. Let her go off and call out any queen she wants to for justification. In a strategy game, back-up the reason why you voted someone out and own up to it.

Tamisha Iman: It was no malice behind it. It was gonna have to be one of us.

Elliott with 2 Ts: So, why didn't you jump up?

[Tina Burner laughs]

Still, no one will dare come for the matriarch Tamisha Iman ever again.

Tamisha is not the one, two, three, or four for taking the shade directed her way. Elliott and Tamisha already delivered on the much-needed drama (and it's only the first elimination round)!

This episode introduced the first comedy challenge of the season: acting in holiday-themed "RuPaulmark" movies, parodying other holidays in the year.

This challenge was a nice change because it didn't rely on the queens to create their own gowns from unusual materials or choreograph a routine. All they needed to do was bring the funny and act their tucks off.

And in the wise words from Snatch Game prep, all a queen truly needs to succeed in this competition is to make RuPaul laugh.

Enter Symone. There's a reason why RuPaul said she had "star quality" on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2.

Her performance this round summed up that it wasn't a one-time hit. Symone is a threat, and she's here to stay!

From the moment she entered that rehearsal and embodied the character, she brought out laughs from everyone. Who didn't burst into laughs whenever she added an accent to random words or added dramatic emphasis?

Symone slayed the Maxi Challenge!

And her train runway outfit? One word: iconic.

Her cyan fashionable jumpsuit paired with a train durag will be remembered as one of the best looks of the season. Symone's momentum is rising higher and higher.

Both Rosé and Kandy Muse had the same story for the round. In this case, they performed great during the acting/comedy challenge, but their gowns on the runway could've gone farther.

While small compared to others, their roles shined because their personalities and skills made them larger than life. All Kandy had to do was be her funny self to steal the show; it's her secret weapon, but that can't last forever.

Rosé's 80s-inspired tuxedo gown felt like the train was an after-thought to the look. The tule train was added on more as an overall accent than to be the signature piece.

Kandy, on the other hand, missed out on fixing the finer details. Granted, she made a completely new gown in the Werk Room, and with it turning out somewhat beautifully, some kudos are earned. But, Kandy's biggest problem is her attention to detail, like forgetting to cover up her undergarments.

If Kandy keeps missing these points, it could cause trouble for her in judging later on.

Utica Queen, Gottmik, Tina Burner, and Tamisha Iman were the other queens who could've landed at the top. However, it may have been a combination of their runways not overshadowing the others or the stronger acting performances winning out.

Utica had the fun and quirky role that suited her natural personality.

This character was made for her, so unless she completely bombed it, she would be "safe" regardless. While having a clever nod to TV history, her runway look paled in comparison to some of the more polished looks on the way. The same can be said to a few other queens.

Both Tamisha Iman and Gottmik, while funny in the movie trailers, had comparatively simple gowns on the runway. Gottmik's train didn't feel like a train; it was more artistic wisps in the wind. And, Tamisha had a stated look that suited her pantsuit aesthetic. Strong performances, but it's not enough to get them in the top.

Tina Burner, on the other hand, was strong in both her acting and runway. If we had to guess, Tina could've been in the fourth spot at the top since her acting skills dominated much of the movie.

When it came to the bottom three queens, Kahmora Hall's lip-syncing placement was inevitable. It's sad to say, but her first boot placement seemed expected.

Don't get me wrong; she killed it every round with her fashion skills. Kahmora is a style queen! However, a queen needs more than just beautiful gowns to win RuPaul's Drag Race.

Kahmora's biggest flaw was having a hard time taking and applying their direction. The performance wasn't terrible, and if other queens had bombed their acting, Kahmora could've slipped through. But it was stiff, even too stiff for her role as a tree.

And not emphasizing the right words in her script ruined any chance at getting laughs.

Her golden dragon gown shined on the runway and rightly earned the praise it did. It's a shame her comedy didn't shine as bright.

Was anyone else surprised Denali ended up in the bottom two instead of Lala Ri?

Both of their runway outfits were stunning. Lala Ri's snakeskin outfit looked fashionable, and her twist of shedding part of her gown added a cheeky nod to the inspiration. And Denali's bird-inspired outfit exuded flair and showcased how elaborate the gown was with its feathers.

Though, their acting performances are where I thought Denali edged Lala out by a bit.

Tina Burner: If it isn't the B squadddddd?!

Tamisha Iman: Oh, so that's how it is?

Tina Burner: That's how it is!

Denali: If it isn't the "anywhere to go but down" squad!

Sure, Denali struggled with her lines initially, and she didn't emphasize the right parts, but once she got into it, she at least gave a decent performance. Denali got to the places she needed to be and added some humor to it.

Lala Ri's energy, on the other hand, stayed in the same place. She didn't give much to the role, and it was one of the weakest performances.

Ultimately, it's up to RuPaul in the decision, but this decision was a surprising one. Especially after Denali's recent win during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Episode 3.

The lip-sync of "100% Pure Love" by Crystal Waters was a bloodbath. An absolute slaughter of epic proportions.

Denali won the lip-sync from start to finish.

Denali danced, sashayed, and moved across the stage with ease like a performer coming to snatch her Academy Award. What could Kahmora do? Kahmora was stuck in a tight dress and could only work with her face as Denali danced circles around her.

This lip-sync will go down as a clean sweep. Denali emerged as a lip-sync assassin, so the other queens should be very scared if they end up in the bottom next to her.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Tamisha Iman naming herself after her eldest daughter is a sweet nod to her loved one.



Utica not admitting that she smokes weed is hands-down one of the funniest responses to a RuPaul question ever. She didn't even need words, and it killed!



Joey Jay is the trade of the season. Kandy Muse just admitted what we all knew.



It's heart-warming to hear that Symone's first experience in drag was met with love and acceptance. She'll treasure that memory forever.



Is Tina Burner being prepped to be the villain? Her love of shade started to come out in a harsh edit.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "RuPaulmark Channel"?

Will the Winners Circle queens get their first loss? Do you agree with Kahmora Hall getting the boot? Did Elliott with 2 Ts take her vote out too seriously?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

