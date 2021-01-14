Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals if Sex and the City Revival Will Replace Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall is done with the Sex and the City franchise.

That much we've known for a while now.

With the news that the series will return in the form of a limited revival, fans have questioned whether Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, will be recast.

Fortunately, we have an answer.

Adam Glyn of Youtube page Adam's Apple asked Parker in New York about whether the show would be bringing in a fourth character.

"We're not looking to create a fourth character, we have New York City as a fourth character, and it will be an interesting new character that we are excited about," the actress shared with the Youtuber.

Cattrall is yet to respond about the news of the reboot, but she did like a tweet from a fan about putting herself first and refusing to take part in the show.

The tweet read: "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall."

News of the reboot was made official on Sunday, with HBO Max revealing it would be the home to the show.

Rumors of a rift between the cast members go all the way back to the original series, and Cattrall was more open about it after the show concluded its run.

Another fan questioned whether Parker and Cattrall disliking each other resulted in Samantha's ouster.

"No, I don't dislike [Samantha/Kim]. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X," she wrote on Instagram.

The franchise has already spanned six seasons and two movies, with a third being in the works a few years back.

However, it was shelved when Cattrall refused to sign on the dotted line to reprise her iconic role.

"This isn't about more money. It's not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things," the actress said to Piers Morgan on Life Stories in 2017.

"This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life, to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now. The other girls are 10 years younger than me, you know, and that is their choice," said Kim at the time.

The new series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring.

