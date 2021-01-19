Siesta Key: Chloe Trautman Announces Departure

Siesta Key is losing an original star ahead of its fourth season.

Chloe Trautman, who has appeared as a main cast member since its debut in 2017, has announced she is no longer a part of the cast.

The news comes as fans questioned why she was not a part of any of the cast photos during a trip to Palm Island.

As rumors swirled over whether she was fired, Trautman took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she wrote.

“I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

The good news is that fans will be able to see her exit play out on the screen.

“You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies,” Chloe wrote.

This is certainly a different tune to the one Chloe played when production on the fourth season of the series kicked off late last year.

“I’m so grateful to of started filming Season 4 of @siestakey! I can’t wait for all of you to see the journey I’m on," she wrote on Instagram.

"I hope I make you all proud and if I inspire a few of you along the way -that would just be the cherry on top,” she wrote on Instagram.

If you watch Siesta Key online, you know the series basically revolves around rumors being hurled around about the cast members, leading to blowout fights.

It's possible that Trautman grew tired of it and decided to exit, but we'll get more answers when the series actually returns.

Alex Kompothecras initially led the Siesta Key cast, but MTV severed all ties with him hours before the third season premiere and erased him from the series's edit.

MTV has yet to set a premiere date for new episodes of the reality series, but we're sure it will be in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Chloe's exit?

Hit the comments below.

