Superstore Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Biscuit

Well, Superstore Season 6 Episode 6 demonstrates once again that this show can tackle pretty much any issue.

One particular theme that has been consistent since the beginning is personal conflict and how our strife might affect those around us.

The episode, titled "Biscuit," followed Glenn, Sandra, and Garrett, as they each dealt with personal issues. And some of those issues spiraled into absolute chaos around them.

First, Garrett has trouble with customer returns for the first time. When Zephra announces a new policy that allows customers to return any Zephra product to Cloud 9, it drastically changes things.

Suddenly, Garrett has to process returns for items Cloud 9 does not sell -- including medical and marine training equipment.

Garrett's tech skills are put to the ultimate test, and things go anything but smoothly for him. However, Garrett being, well, Garrett, the more he struggles, the more determined he is to work out the problem himself -- refusing to allow anyone to help.

Garrett is an independent character who is headstrong in certain situations. He is always more desperate to prove himself rather than ask for help. And while this characteristic does not necessarily affect his co-workers, it certainly affects the impatient customers.

These customers do not seem to be regular Cloud 9 shoppers, but Garrett's stubbornness implied that they are unlikely to return to the store. Furthermore, Garrett is so frustrated once he exhausts every possible option to let the customers go with return receipts that say grapes rather than the product they returned.

Garrett must learn that it is okay to ask for help in a subject he usually excels in. He has to let go of his pride to fix an issue as efficiently as possible, especially if a situation is far more serious than a few returns.

Hopefully, he has learned his lesson.

Carol: Guys, we're a family, and we have to be there for each other. And Sandra would be there for any of us if we had a gross, sick cat.

A second storyline involves Sandra's cat, Biscuit. She gets sick, but Sandra does not have the money to pay for Biscuit's surgery. So, she asks her co-workers to donate a few dollars to help fund the surgery.

It sounds quite simple, but the situation quickly turns dire when Sandra's cat dies, and the other employees find out Sandra used their money to turn Biscuit's ashes into a diamond -- something they did not sign up for.

Jonah and Mateo lead the group discussion on what to do regarding their donated funds. Should they ask Sandra for their money back since it was not used for Biscuit's surgery?

It is a challenging issue, one that does not come without pros and cons. On the one hand, Sandra is evidently distraught over Biscuit's sudden death, and to ask for their money back would seem cruel. But on the other hand, they did not donate their money so that Sandra could turn Biscuit's remains into a diamond.

There is no easy answer, not even for Mateo, who never sits back passively. But seeing Sandra completely heartbroken over Biscuit has changed his mind.

The employees must be thoughtful regarding Sandra's feelings, and in the end, they were. However, Sandra should have also considered their feelings.

It is never easy losing a pet -- they are a member of your family. However, Sandra's co-workers donated the money for Biscuit's surgery. They did not consent to use the money for a diamond.

The very least Sandra could have done was ask the others about her plans and respect their answers if they would like their money back. It is not fair for Sandra to recklessly use their money, even if she is hurting.

Besides, it was not even worth it -- during a storewide raid, someone steals Sandra's diamond, rendering her co-workers' donations utterly useless.

Jonah, Mateo, and the rest of the employees know better for next time, but we hope Sandra realizes that she must consider her co-workers' feelings if they give her money for something that does not occur in the end.

Finally, after a lengthy quarantine, Glenn returns as the store's manager. The only problem? Everyone else seems to have forgotten that Dina is supposed to be the assistant manager.

No one seems to take Glenn seriously now that Dina has gotten into the swing of things regarding the manager's role, which only fuels Glenn's insecurities. He is desperate for Cloud 9 employees to treat him like the store manager, especially since Dina is more domineering.

Glenn has always been an excellent manager, but let's face it -- he is not really an authoritative figure, which is why Dina was still there.

But Glenn does not back down from his predicament, which is how Cloud 9 ends up in chaos. He asks Cheyenne's husband, Bo, to ask his friends to lightly vandalize the store so that Dina will become preoccupied with her original duties -- the assistant manager and head of security at Cloud 9.

However, we already learned that nothing seems to go as planned on Superstore, so of course, Bo's friends call actual criminals to deface the entire store. And once this incident occurs, Dina does nothing to stop it since Bo's friends told her about Glenn's "security check." Well, this is precisely why the boy who cried wolf story exists.

We understand that Glenn doubts himself when comparing his authoritative demeanor to Dina's. But having a softer personality does not make him a bad manager. Dina still has a commanding role as the assistant manager, which has never hindered Glenn before. He has proven time and again that he is a great manager.

Glenn does not have to stage a whole charade just so that Dina would focus on her security role. There are ways to bring the manager issue to light, but planning a fake store raid that turns into a real one is certainly not the best method.

Unfortunately, Cloud 9 is more or less destroyed, leaving Glenn, the manager, to pick up the pieces. Thankfully, he comes up with possibly his best idea yet -- becoming co-managers with Dina.

Now this prospect has piqued our interest. With their differing yet complementary, Dina and Glenn as co-managers seems to be a great idea. They will be an iconic, unstoppable force, as proven at the end of the episode.

Glenn: We've got a really exciting COVID announcement.

Cheyenne: Oh my god, is it over? I don't know about you guys, but COVID has been, like, super annoying for me.

Overall, "Biscuit" is an enjoyable episode with funny moments and insightful lessons. As always, the jokes are incredibly relatable, proving that Superstore always tries its best to remain aware of current events.

The best part on "Biscuit" was definitely the cliffhanger -- did anyone see that coming?! Carol seemed to have made peace with her co-workers, so it certainly felt like whiplash when we learn that she filed a lawsuit against the store.

Well, we will have to wait and see how this predicament turns out.

