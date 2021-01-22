Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did Glenn get control of the store again?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 6, Gleen returned from quarantine, but Dina did not want to hand back the keys to the kingdom.

Amazing Grace - Superstore Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Jonah and Mateo had second thoughts about helping Sandra with her cat's medical needs.

Elsewhere, the future of the store was called into question after recent events.

Carol: Guys, we're a family, and we have to be there for each other. And Sandra would be there for any of us if we had a gross, sick cat.
Jonah: I guess that -- that's a valid point from Carol.

Glenn: We've got a really exciting COVID announcement.
Cheyenne: Oh my god, is it over? I don't know about you guys, but COVID has been, like, super annoying for me.
Jonah: Huh. Yeah, now that you mention it, I'd have to give it a thumbs down.

A Stolen Diamond - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
The Security Plan - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
Two New Managers - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
Late for the Meeting - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
Learned a Lesson - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
Completely Oblivious - Superstore Season 6 Episode 6
