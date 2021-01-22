Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did Glenn get control of the store again?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 6, Gleen returned from quarantine, but Dina did not want to hand back the keys to the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Jonah and Mateo had second thoughts about helping Sandra with her cat's medical needs.

Elsewhere, the future of the store was called into question after recent events.

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.