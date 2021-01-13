The Walking Dead Unveils First Look at Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan's Wife

We're a little over a month away from the return of AMC's The Walking Dead.

AMC has now dropped a teaser trailer and some photos to celebrate The Walking Dead Season 10C, and we're excited for the coming events.

We'll speak about the photos first, because we get our first glimpse of Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, Negan's wife.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Negan named his iconic bat after his deceased wife, but the series will take viewers on a journey through Lucille's final days in the early days of the apocalypse.

Burton Morgan is, of course, the real-life wife of Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, so this was an inspired casting given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whatever happened between Negan and Lucille shaped him into becoming the leader of the Saviors we met earlier in the run of the series.

The photos also tease Negan's reunion with Maggie. Negan killed Maggie's husband and baby daddy on The Walking Dead Season 7.

Maggie tried to kill Negan on The Walking Dead Season 9, but she conceded that he should live out the rest of his days suffering from the pain of the past.

Maggie's return will surely cause some animosity between Negan and the likes of Daryl and Carol, but loyalties will be divided, especially so since Negan killed Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers.

If we switch our attention to the trailer, it shows the characters alongside lines of dialogue.

“There’s still goodness, we just have to look for it,” says Gabriel.

The official synopsis for the bonus episodes reads:

We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.

The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

These episodes were ordered following the COVID-19 shutdown that affected earlier episodes.

The series returns Sunday, February 28th on AMC.

