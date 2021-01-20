TV Ratings: The Resident Takes a Hit, NCIS Returns Up

Tuesday was not a great night for medical dramas.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 had 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo -- down over 20% week-to-week.

The show plays well in delayed viewing and remains a popular show, so we're not concerned yet.

Prodigal Son was steady with its season premiere, drawing 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

If the show can remain stable in the coming weeks, it will bode well for the future.

NBC's Nurses suffered without a fresh installment of This Is Us.

The freshman drama turned in just 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 in the demo ... not great, but not terrible considering it is an import.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was steady with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

NCIS returned with two episodes -- 9.3 million/0.8 rating and 8.5 million/0.7 rating.

FBI: Most Wanted closed off the night for the network with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

ABC ducked the competition with an airing of the 2015 movie Cinderella, which managed a decent 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Trickster (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were steady with their week ago numbers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.