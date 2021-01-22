WandaVision Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Now In Color

Just when you thought this show would be a slow burn, Wanda pulls the rug right out from underneath you and blasts you out of her pretend world.

On par with Wanda and Vision's journey in the town of Westview, weird happenings occurred on WandaVision Season 1 Episode 3 that gave us more intel into what the heck is going on on this show.

And it left us aching for more as each installment of WandaVision keeps getting better and better.

As revealed at the end of WandaVision Season 1 Episode 2, Wanda magically became pregnant and was further along than she should have been.

Now, as Wanda and Vision entered the '70s and a world of color à la The Brady Bunch, birth seemed to be hours away.

Dr. Nielson: Yep! Definitely pregnant.

Wanda: Well, that much we figured.

Vision: It's just kinda taken us by surprise. It's just kinda suddenly. Quite suddenly, wasn't it? I mean, practically overnight. I mean...how did this happen?

Dr. Nielson: You see, when a man and a woman love each other very much... Permalink: You see, when a man and a woman love each other very much...

Of course, this isn't normal, and one would think this would raise questions from the characters. However, this world is far different than the one we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the world of sitcoms, it's quite normal for characters to ignore the unusual while making sense of things that would never happen in the real world. Plus, that seems to be the whole point of this simulation.

If you question the reality of what is taking place in Westview, the tape is rewound. Just ask Vision.

It looks like Wanda, yet again, used her powers to create a do-over to preserve her perfect world. One where Vision is still alive and one where they now have twins, Tommy and Billy.

And if you're not convinced that she has some role in the making of this universe, the final scene of the half-hour just about proves it.

It wasn't shown, but it was heavily implied that she knocked Geraldine, who we all know is Monica Rambeau and an agent of S.W.O.R.D., out of the illusion into the real world.

Wanda: I'm a twin. I had a brother. His name was Pietro.

Geraldine: He was killed by Ultron, wasn't he? Permalink: He was killed by Ultron, wasn't he?

From when Wanda mentioned Pietro to the real world's reveal, this whole sequence of events was cleverly done and was, without a doubt, one of the coolest scenes in the MCU.

What really put it over the top was the change of aspect ratio as WandaVision took us out of the '70s and into the '20s. Well, that and the performance that was given by Elizabeth Olsen.

It has been said before, but give Olsen an Emmy, for crying out loud.

While her facial expressions throughout Wanda's birthing journey warranted her deserving of multiple awards, her performance interrogating Geraldine was downright masterful.

It made us question Wanda's intentions for her involvement in the making of Westview and made us sympathize with her at the same time.

Personally, I highly doubt Wanda would ever intentionally hurt anyone and turn evil. The more likely explanation is that this world is a manifestation of her grief. She did lose her twin brother and the love of her life, after all.

Wanda is hurting, and there has to be someone else taking advantage of her vulnerable state.

Now, I've done my research, and a lot of clues placed here and there throughout WandaVision's first few episodes seem to point to the comic book character, Mephisto, as the villain behind Wanda and Vision's fake world.

In the comics, he absorbs the twins, Tommy and Billy, and is described as a devil-like character.

The theory is that Mephisto trapped Wanda in a fake reality of her choosing that she is allowed to manipulate in any way that she wants to.

Wanda: Will the baby be human or Synthezoid? A bit of both?

Vision: If he's anything like his ma, Billy will be perfect.

Wanda: You mean Tommy. Permalink: You mean Tommy.

There is also the matter of Agnes, who is most likely the comic book character, Agatha Harkness. In the comics, Agatha helps Wanda after Mephisto absorbs the twins and, as a witch herself, she mentors Wanda on how to use her powers.

As I mentioned in my series premiere review of WandaVision, Agnes has a husband named Ralph that is always the butt of her jokes but is never actually seen. Could Ralph actually be Mephisto?

All these little clues here and there are super exciting and promising, especially for long time fans of the MCU.

WandaVision is the first installment into Phase Four of this universe and seems to be setting up many of the movies and shows that will follow it.

The most prominent one will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, of course.

If the speculation about Mephisto is true, it's quite likely that we will see his reign continue on the big screen as he faces off against Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff.

The most important question is, though, will we see Benedict Cumberbatch pop up on the Disney+ show first? The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to Marvel!

As pieces of the puzzle come together, a couple of parts of WandaVision are still a bit confusing: S.W.O.R.D.'s involvement and whether or not the neighbors know of their confinement in Wanda's false reality.

It's pretty much a fact that Geraldine, AKA Monica, is working with S.W.O.R.D., but how did she enter the fake world? Was it of her own doing, or did someone else put her there?

As we saw, the neighbors were suspicious of her and brought up these concerns to Vision. But Agnes and Herb also seemed to know they were trapped.

I can't wait to be a proud papaya. Vision Permalink: I can't wait to be a proud papaya.

It's very likely that Monica came to keep an eye on Wanda and is somewhat aware that nothing in Westview is real, given her knowledge of what happened to Pietro. But she slipped up when she mentioned Ultron.

But if that is the truth, shouldn't Monica and S.W.O.R.D. be doing more to help Wanda escape? How do the neighbors figure into it all? There are so many questions, and we can't help but count down the minutes until the next episode.

What did you think, WandaVision Fanatics?

How amazing was it when Wanda slipped back into her accent and started singing in her native language? Did you let out a little tear at the mention of Pietro? What's next for Wanda, Vision, Tommy, and Billy?

Does the commercial featuring Hydra Soak prove that they are pulled from Wanda's memories? And did anyone else love that the show subtly addressed sexism through some of the comments made by the doctor?

Let me know in the comments!

WandaVision airs Fridays on Disney+.

