Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Who is Tommy Vega?

Gina Torres debuted on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1, and her character made her presence felt after a wild first day on the job. 

Wear a Mask - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Owen was reunited with ex-wife after T.K.'s harrowing ordeal, leading to some personal revelations. 

Elsewhere, The 126 responded to a military tank on the loose and a human pile-up at the roller derby. 

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Judd: So first day; I know it's not the most fun circumstances, but how ya feel?
Tommy: Like I need a lot of Jesus and a little bit of Jack.

Vazquez: You have no idea how that feels. No idea.
Owen: Oh, but I do, lieutenant. You see, on 9/11, the one day this country swore it would never forget, it did. Those of us who were there that day we don't have that luxury. We don't get to forget, and I know too many people who survived that day only to die years later forgotten because their problems were too expensive and too inconvenient, so yeah, I understand your rage. 

